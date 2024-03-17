Contrasting Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) & Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 222.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Annaly Capital Management pays out -72.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Retail Opportunity Investments and Annaly Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 0 2 2 0 2.50 Annaly Capital Management 0 1 4 0 2.80

Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.43%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus target price of $21.07, indicating a potential upside of 8.17%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 10.54% 2.53% 1.14% Annaly Capital Management -44.03% 15.67% 1.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Annaly Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $327.73 million 4.87 $34.53 million $0.27 46.52 Annaly Capital Management -$1.44 billion -6.78 -$1.64 billion ($3.61) -5.40

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Annaly Capital Management. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats Annaly Capital Management on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

