Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $120.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.45.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COO

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.93. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 317,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $28,954,969.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,789,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,080 shares of company stock worth $29,108,884 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,732,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,169,397,000 after acquiring an additional 56,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,377,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,678,610,000 after purchasing an additional 152,712 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,480,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,592,000 after buying an additional 62,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.