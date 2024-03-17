Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Down 10.9% in February

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the February 14th total of 276,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,232.0 days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRPAF opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $27.41.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, hydraulic, biomass, solar thermal, and green hydrogen power projects.

