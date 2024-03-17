Cosmos Price Reaches $12.35 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $12.35 or 0.00017957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and $273.00 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00083301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,618,948 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

