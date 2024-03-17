CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for 1.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.18. 9,555,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,632. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.23. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

