Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.88.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cousins Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

