Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of CS stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48,638 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

