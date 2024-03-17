Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CSFree Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48,638 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

