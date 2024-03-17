Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48,638 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.