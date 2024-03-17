Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.39

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.39 and traded as high as $76.59. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $76.05, with a volume of 14,500 shares trading hands.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.4791 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

