Critical Review: Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) versus Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) and Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Integrated Media Technology and Richardson Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Media Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Richardson Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

57.5% of Richardson Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integrated Media Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Richardson Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Integrated Media Technology and Richardson Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Media Technology $370,000.00 N/A -$8.76 million N/A N/A Richardson Electronics $225.91 million 0.53 $22.33 million $0.67 12.54

Richardson Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Media Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Integrated Media Technology has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richardson Electronics has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Media Technology and Richardson Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Media Technology N/A N/A N/A Richardson Electronics 4.38% 4.76% 3.82%

Summary

Richardson Electronics beats Integrated Media Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products. The company was formerly known as China Integrated Media Corporation Limited and changed its name to Integrated Media Technology Limited in October 2016. Integrated Media Technology Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology. This segment also provide thyratrons and rectifiers, power tubes, ignitrons, magnetrons, phototubes, microwave generators, ultracapacitor modules, and liquid crystal display monitors under the Amperex, Cetron, and National brands. Its Green Energy Solutions segment offers design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket, and technical service and repair services for various applications, such as wind, solar, hydrogen, and electric vehicles; and other power management applications that support green solutions including synthetic diamond manufacturing. The Canvys segment provides customized display solutions, which includes touch screens, protective panels, custom enclosures, All-In-One computers, specialized cabinet finishes and application specific software packages, and certification services for corporate enterprise, financial, healthcare, industrial and medical original equipment manufacturers markets. Healthcare segment provides diagnostic imaging replacement parts for CT and MRI systems; replacement CT and MRI tubes; CT service training; MRI coils, cold heads and RF amplifiers; hydrogen thyratrons, klystrons, magnetrons; flat panel detector upgrades; pre-owned CT systems; and additional replacement solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, Illinois.

