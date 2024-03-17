Critical Survey: Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) versus AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Otsuka pays an annual dividend of $55.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 145.4%. AstraZeneca pays an annual dividend of $1.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Otsuka pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AstraZeneca pays out 100.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AstraZeneca has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Otsuka is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Otsuka and AstraZeneca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otsuka N/A N/A N/A AstraZeneca 13.00% 30.19% 11.57%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otsuka 0 0 0 0 N/A AstraZeneca 1 2 3 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Otsuka and AstraZeneca, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AstraZeneca has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.65%. Given AstraZeneca’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AstraZeneca is more favorable than Otsuka.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Otsuka shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Otsuka and AstraZeneca’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otsuka N/A N/A N/A $301.82 0.13 AstraZeneca $45.81 billion 4.49 $5.96 billion $1.92 34.54

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Otsuka. Otsuka is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Otsuka on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otsuka

(Get Free Report)

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices. It also provides clinical testing, medical equipment, food products, cosmetics, functional food products, chemical products, soft drinks, beverages, analytical and measurement instruments, nutritional products, vehicle headlight testers, synthetic resin molded products, paper products, and insecticide and toiletry products. In addition, the company offers IT solution services; adhesive tapes; flaky titanate and compounds; IV solutions; infusion and clinical nutrition products; hydrazine; plant-based food products; reinsurance underwriting services; wine; stable isotopes; food supplements; urinary tract health products; software and services for management of mental healthcare systems; anticancer drugs; terracess; bio-pesticides; dietetic food products; spring and mineral water; and polyolefin foams. Further, it engages in the warehousing and transport, medical device operational management, shared service, environmental health management, and venture capital and incubation businesses; rental of medical devices and related products; purchase and sale of agricultural products; import and export trading business; tuberculosis research and development activities; manufacturing and development of xenotransplantation products; and processing and marketing of functional films, as well as planning, design, production, and construction of ceramic boards and arts, ceramic walls, reliefs, terracotta, ceramic OT and portraits, and ceramic sign boards; and operation of travel agency, and Hotel Ridge and California Table. Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology. Its marketed products also comprise Vaxzevria, Beyfortus, Synagis, FluMist, Soliris, Ultomiris, Strensiq, Koselugo, and Kanuma for covid-19 and rare disease. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australasia. It has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop and commercialize NI006. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

