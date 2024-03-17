Cronos Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.76 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.76 billion and $40.97 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00080685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00018582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00018130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008650 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

