CTI Logistics Limited (CLX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on April 4th

CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.
CTI Logistics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
About CTI Logistics
