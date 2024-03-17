Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 320,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CW stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $242.87. The company had a trading volume of 587,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,263. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average of $215.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $157.72 and a 12 month high of $244.65.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 145 shares of company stock worth $27,451. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 729.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 498,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.