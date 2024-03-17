CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,999,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 543,089 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.70% of CVS Health worth $710,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,144,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,752,379. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average is $72.74.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

