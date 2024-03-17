Cypress Financial Planning LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October comprises 0.2% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.25% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOCT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 21.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period.

Shares of IOCT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.66. 5,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,547. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

