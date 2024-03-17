Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $10.70 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,004,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. 13,766,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. The company has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

