Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $243,000 Stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVR Partners by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in CVR Partners by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 508.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

Shares of UAN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $64.58. 25,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,274. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CVR Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $104.86. The stock has a market cap of $682.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The business had revenue of $141.62 million during the quarter.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

