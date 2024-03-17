Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $521,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October comprises approximately 0.5% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,957 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $474.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

