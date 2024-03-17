Cypress Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after buying an additional 4,159,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after acquiring an additional 995,862 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.05. The company had a trading volume of 341,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average is $88.16. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $100.24.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

