Cypress Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.62. The stock had a trading volume of 293,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
