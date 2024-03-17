Cypress Financial Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDEC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $250,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance
PDEC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $36.24. 30,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $728.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.