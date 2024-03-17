Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $249.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,793,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

