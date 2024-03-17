Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.8% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.0% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Danaher by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 1.5 %

DHR traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.40. 5,793,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,907. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

