Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,979 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

