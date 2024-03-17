Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 252,268 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 252,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $139,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

