Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $19.44 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 341,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $19,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBIN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 719,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,488,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 109.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $259,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

