Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $26.11 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.2% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $197.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

