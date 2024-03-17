Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,421,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,756,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,131,647,000 after buying an additional 95,785 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $334.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $347.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

