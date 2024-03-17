Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,287 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.25% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $15,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

