Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 1.3% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $28,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $204.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $205.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.32.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.17.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

