Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 96,678 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,678 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,848,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,634,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,708,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 273,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 174,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,648 shares in the last quarter.

JEMA opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

