Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 189,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

CGGR stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

