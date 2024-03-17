Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,851 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

