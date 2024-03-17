Defined Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,912,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,135. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

