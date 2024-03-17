Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,798 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $10,366,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,910,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,404. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

