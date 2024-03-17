Defined Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Defined Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $42.77. 45,303,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,366,275. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.