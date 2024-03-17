Defined Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Defined Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. 2,006,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,574. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

