Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Defined Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 220,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 164,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.27. The stock had a trading volume of 38,264,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,089,314. The firm has a market cap of $441.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

