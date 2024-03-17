Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Defined Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.17.

Progressive Stock Up 1.5 %

PGR traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.88. 5,740,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.32. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $205.83.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.08%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

