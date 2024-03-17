Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

DENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $473.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 94,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

