Desjardins Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$90.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$87.69.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$83.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.37. The firm has a market cap of C$80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$61.51 and a twelve month high of C$87.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

