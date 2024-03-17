Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 4,596 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.92. 1,019,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,578. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $118.74. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.65.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

