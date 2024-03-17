Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 1,934 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $435.82. 5,151,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,198. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $435.77 and a 200 day moving average of $438.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

