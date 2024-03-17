Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 569 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up 0.8% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE OXY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,782,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,510. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

