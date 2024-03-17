Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,624 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $167.20. 16,414,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,473,976. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.14 and its 200-day moving average is $132.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

