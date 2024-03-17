Dfpg Investments LLC Has $4.98 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,711 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $77.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $492.46. 19,580,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,109. The company has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $584.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

