Dfpg Investments LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,818,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,460,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,908,000 after acquiring an additional 991,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.65. 6,591,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,416,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

