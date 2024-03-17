Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New $7.65 Million Investment in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 707,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,000. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 4.72% of OP Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPBK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPBK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 18,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,496. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $149.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). OP Bancorp had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other news, Director Brian Choi acquired 4,914 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,894.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,298,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,274. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

