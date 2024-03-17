Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 569 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 0.8% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.06.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,782,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.