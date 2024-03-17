Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 69 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 110,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 630,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94,177 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,821,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.60 and a 200 day moving average of $153.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

